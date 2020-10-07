Belarus opposition leader meets Merkel

The exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya met with Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, in Berlin yesterday as European leaders sought to keep up the pressure on the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

In a clear message to Minsk, Ms Tsikhanouskaya was given a working visit usually reserved for visiting heads of government.

"We need mediation in Belarus between the opposition and the regime," Ms Tsikhanouskaya said ahead of the meeting. "Protests in Belarus are not about a fight against Russia or in favour of Europe: they're a result of an internal Belarusian crisis."

Ms Tsikhanouskaya, who was forced to flee Belarus following August's presidential election, is touring Europe as she seeks to maintain international pressure on Mr Lukashenko. Her meeting with Ms Merkel follows talks with Emmanuel Macron, the French president, last week.

The EU has refused to accept the results of August's election, in which Mr Lukashenko claims a landslide victory.

Irish Independent