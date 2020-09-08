Belarus opposition leader is 'bundled into van' on street and now missing

An opposition leader in Belarus was abducted from the streets of Minsk in broad daylight yesterday, local media reported, as the authorities extend their crackdown on protests against dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Maria Kolesnikova - part of the "troika" of women who spearheaded efforts to oust the long-time ruler in an election last month - was bundled into a dark minibus by men wearing unmarked clothes, a witness said.

The 38-year old is the only member of the trio still in Belarus after Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who stood against Mr Lukashenko in the election, was forced to flee to neighbouring Lithuania following apparent threats to her children, and ally Veronika Tsepkalo left for Poland. Two other opposition figures were also reported missing.

A witness told the independent Belarusian news site, tut.by, she had seen Ms Kolesnikova walking near the National Art Museum in the centre of Minsk yesterday morning.

"I saw a dark minibus with 'Communication' written on its side," she said.

"I walked ahead and heard the sound of a phone falling on the pavement and some kind of commotion. I turned around and saw people in masks and civilian clothes were pushing Maria into the bus."

Calls to Ms Kolesnikova went unanswered. Her team said their lawyers were working to ascertain her whereabouts.

Authorities said they had no information about any detention, while Minsk police said they were "clarifying information" about the alleged abduction.

Mr Lukashenko claimed victory in the August 9 vote, which was widely seen as rigged, and police launched a brutal crackdown on the hundreds of thousands of Belarusians who came out to protest.

Officers used rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas on demonstrators. Many of those arrested during the rallies later showed evidence of beatings while in police custody. At least four people have died and many more are still missing.

Videos on social media have shown abductions of protesters into unmarked vehicles in the weeks since the election.

Ms Kolesnikova is a member of the Coordination Council set up by Ms Tikhanovskaya to oversee the peaceful transfer of power.

Last week Ms Kolesnikova said she was launching a new political party called Together that would push for constitutional reforms.

Several other members of the Coordination Council have been detained in recent weeks, after Belarus's prosecutor general opened a criminal case against the group.

Ms Kolesnikova's press secretary said the council's spokesman and executive secretary were also out of contact. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

