Belarus facing sanctions after criticism of 'fraudulent' inauguration

The US, Britain and Canada may impose sanctions on Belarus as early as today, four sources told Reuters, and the European Union told President Alexander Lukashenko it did not recognise him as the country's legitimate leader.

Diplomatic pressure on Mr Lukashenko mounted a day after he had himself sworn in for a sixth term at an inauguration ceremony that was kept secret until after it was completed.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that following the "fraudulent" inauguration, British, US and Canadian officials were working on sanctions against those responsible for "serious human rights violations".

The four sources said the measures could come today, though that might change given the challenge of co-­ordinating between the three countries.

More than 12,000 people have been arrested, and hundreds remain in jail, since Mr Lukashenko was declared the landslide winner of an August 9 election that the opposition denounced as rigged.

Mass protests have left him reliant on his security forces, and backing from his ally ­Russia, to maintain his 26-year grip on power in the former Soviet republic.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said: "The inauguration is as illegitimate as the elections it follows."

The European Union said the abrupt swearing-in on Wednesday went directly against the will of the people.

"The so-called 'inauguration'... and the new mandate claimed by Aleksander Lukashenko lack any democratic legitimacy," the EU's 27 states said.

"This 'inauguration' directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population, as expressed in numerous, unprecedented and peaceful protests since the elections, and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus."

However, Mr Lukashenko brushed off the condemnation.

"We didn't ask anyone to recognise our elections or not recognise them, to recognise the legitimacy of the newly elected president or not," the news site Sputnik Belarus quoted him as saying.

The ceremony, a major state occasion that would normally be conducted with fanfare, took place without prior warning in an apparent attempt to prevent it being disrupted by protests. Instead, it drew thousands on to the streets of the capital Minsk, where security forces chased down protesters and fired water cannon to ­disperse crowds.

Police detained 364 people, the Interior Ministry said.

