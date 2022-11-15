Beginning of the end of this war is in sight – Ukrainian president Vlodomyr Zelensky on victory tour in Kherson

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday visited Kherson, the biggest prize his troops have recaptured so far, vowing to press on until Kyiv reclaims control of all its occupied territory.

Mr Zelensky’s visit came as the heads of US and Russian intelligence met in Turkey for the highest level publicly acknowledged face-to-face talks between the two countries since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

Washington said Kyiv was aware of the meeting, intended to prevent an inadvertent escalation but not involve discussion of any settlement.

Mr Zelensky shook hands with soldiers and waved to civilians looking out from surrounding flats as he was escorted by bodyguards three days after his troops swept into the city.

He told soldiers they had “proved it was impossible to kill Ukraine”, then held a minute’s silence for the dead.

Residents also turned out, parading Ukrainian flags and chanting “Kherson is Ukraine” – a contrast with the early days of the occupation when people berated Russian soldiers.

Just six weeks ago Russian president Vladimir Putin proclaimed “eternally Russian”.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine was ready for peace, but only with the restoration of all occupied territory: “You see our strong army. We are step-by-step coming through our country, through the temporarily occupied territories.”

Minutes before he arrived, nearby shelling could be heard. After he finished speaking, blasts of artillery echoed.

Russia pulled all its troops out of a pocket on the west bank of the Dnipro River last week, which included Kherson city, the only regional capital it had captured since the invasion began.

Olga Fedorova, an English teacher in Kherson throughout the occupation, said lack of electricity or internet connection meant many were unaware of events until Ukrainian troops raised their flag in the main square on November 11.

“We just understood that there are no Russian troops in this city and something has changed,” she said.

“People were smiling... when we returned, we saw how the flag was raised by our people. And we were just crying.”

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine had gathered evidence of at least 400 war crimes committed by Russian troops during their occupation of the area.



Residents in and around Kherson interviewed by Reuters have described killings and abductions. Russian soldiers “would approach you in the street and ask if you were Ukrainian or Russian. If you said Ukrainian, they would take you away,” Natalia Papernaya, a 43-year-old clothing designer, said on Sunday.

The Russians, she said, had arrested her friend for photographing a neighbour’s home to reassure the owners it had survived a nearby shell blast.

The troops had taped her friend’s hood over her eyes, put her in a cellar for a day and demanded to know for whom she was taking pictures.

She was unharmed but heard other detainees screaming or shouting out praise for Putin under duress. “There were many people in there, women and men,” she said.



Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson said CIA director William Burns’s meeting in Turkey with Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin was meant to convey the consequences should Putin use nuclear weapons.

“He is not conducting negotiations of any kind,” said the spokesperson.

“He is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability. He will also raise the cases of unjustly detained US citizens.”