Bees and drones join forces to find landmines

Camera drones working alongside honey bees could be deployed to clear landmines and unexploded bombs in the Balkans.

Scientists found that bees can detect explosives - but sending people into mine zones to track their movements is dangerous.

Researchers want to use drones to film the bees, uploading the footage and plotting their movements.

Landmines could be cleared faster and more securely this way, offering safety to 60 million people living in fear after the Balkans war.

Hundreds of thousands of mines in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia remain unexploded and at least 15 people are killed or maimed daily. The first step is training bees by "conditioning" them to associate the "smell of explosives with food".

Bees can be taught to hover over an explosive in a "matter of days", says the University of Zagreb team training the insects.

They upload the drone footage into a computer algorithm, which automatically plots the bees' movements.

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd (2021)

