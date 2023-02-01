| 6.9°C Dublin

Beautician is accused of killing ‘doppelganger’ to fake her own death

German police originally suspected a crime of passion. But after further investigation, the suspects were charged with murder.

Arthur Scott-Geddes

A woman who sought out a “doppelganger” and murdered her in a plot to fake her own death initially tried to lure her victim by posing as a pop star in need of dancers, German prosecutors claim.

A German-Iraqi beautician, known as Shahraban, and her Kosovan boyfriend, Sheqir, have been accused of killing Khadidja, an Algerian beauty blogger, in August last year.

