Beating Covid an easier task for Draghi than saving Italy

In the year 2021, how does an Italian banker behave? Well, he or she gets up in the morning, looks out the window and says to themselves: “Is it still true? Is Mario Draghi still Prime Minister? Hallelujah, it’s a miracle.”

An old acquaintance and senior Italian banker told me that revealing little joke this week. The point is that never was there a more appropriate case of the right man in the right place at the right time than that of former European Central Bank boss Mario Draghi sitting in the Italian prime minister’s seat right now.

Two months after he took office in mid-February, Draghi currently faces clearly the most imposing task of his or any other prime minister’s lifetime as he attempts to kickstart Italy’s Next Generation EU plans into life. When he presented his $248bn PNRR (Piano Nazionale Ripresa E Resilienza) to parliament last Monday, Draghi struck a highly uncharacteristic tone of dramatic rhetoric, saying: “We will all get it wrong if we let ourselves think that, for all its historic importance, the PNRR (Next Generation EU) plan is merely a collection of projects, numbers, deadlines and objectives.

"In truth, the whole fate of Italy hangs on this plan...”

Lest anyone in the chamber failed to get his drift, he went on to quote Christian Democrat Alcide De Gasperi, the first prime minister of the Italian post-war republic, who in 1943 wrote: “The work of renewal will fail if, in all walks of life, there are not disinterested men ready to toil and sacrifice themselves for the common good.”

It was as if a modern day TD had opted to treat Leinster House to De Valera’s famous “fullness of time” quote about Michael Collins’s “greatness” to make his or her point.

Italy’s post-war economic revival, after all, is something of a sacred moment, that period through the Fifties, Sixties and early Seventies when, as Draghi pointed out to the house, Italy made remarkable economic progress, returning an annual 5.3pc GDP growth rate and in the process reducing the gap with countries such as the US and Britain.

The point about today’s Italy, as Draghi points out in the introduction to the 300-plus page pdf of his Next Generation programme, is that the Fifties and Sixties were a long time ago. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Italy was already a “fragile” country in “economic, social and environmental” terms.

In the 20 years between 1999 and 2019, Italian GDP grew 7.9pc. In the same period, Germany, France and Spain grew respectively 30.2pc, 32.4pc and 43.6pc. In the last 15 years, the number of people living under the poverty threshold has jumped from 3.3pc to 9.4pc.

Among those most affected, says Draghi, are women and young people with only 53.8pc of women employed as opposed to an EU average of 67.3pc; while Italy currently has the highest number of ‘Neets’ (neither in unemployment nor in education or training) in the EU.

Add to those negatives, familiar and now long-standing problems such as low foreign investment, low levels of digitalisation and computer literacy, an inadequate education system, a justice system in chronic need of reform, a public administration system worthy of Dickens’s Office of Circumlocution, immigration, environmental concerns and — last not but not least — the grisly influence of organised crime and you have a unending list of “negatives”. All of these issues and more feature in the Draghi recovery plan. If it makes inroads into even 50pc of its ambitious aims, it would be an outstanding success.

Ironically, as one commentator put it to me this week, the legacy of the pandemic may be a very double-edged sword. The EU country with the highest death toll (120,000 and still counting) is also the EU country with the largest share of the recovery plan ($248bn) kitty. This is a massive economic stimulus which in “normal times” might never have come along.

In the words of Italian MEP and Italia Viva member Sandro Gozi this is a once in a lifetime “train” Italy simply cannot afford to miss. Otherwise, the EU might find itself looking at the unseemly spectacle of its third largest economy collapsing in front of it.

Some say that not since the 1948 Marshall Plan which saw the US splash out $130bn (at today’s rates) in post-war economic recovery plans all across Western Europe has Italy experienced such a potentially game-changing economic boost.

This correspondent asked 80-year-old Giancarlo Aragona, a distinguished former Italian ambassador to London and Moscow and a former Nato official, if such a weighty comparison is justified. While Italy after WWII was in an immeasurably worse situation than now, he pointed out: “There is no doubt that Draghi is right to call this a transformational moment.

"What is more he has the authority and prestige to pull it off. He is a cerebral, intellectual man not given to moments of empty rhetoric. What is more, he is an intimidating figure for today’s Italian political classes.”

But will Draghi, a banker with no party, manage to have his way with his (almost) all-party national government? Or will a notoriously fractious political class, one that for much of the last 50 years has been fundamentally reform-resistant as it protected its own privileges and interest groups (including organised crime), once again thwart the best-laid plans?

Many think Draghi will only be prime minister until the end of the year when he could move on to become president as successor to Sergio Mattarella. For the time being, leading Italy out of the Covid-19 pandemic remains priority No 1.

On that front, the news is mixed. For the last month Italy has been recording a daily average of 350 Covid deaths, a rate that appears to be slowing. The vaccination programme has revved up, with 500,000 people a day being inoculated, meaning 20 million have been vaccinated. Around 20pc of the population have received a first dose and 10pc a second jab.

It could be Draghi will find it easier to guide Italy out of the pandemic than to lead it down the primrose path of fundamental reform.

Sunday Independent