Bear that killed jogger spared death by Italian court – for now
Independent.ie Newsdesk
A ruling by an administrative court in Italy's Alpine region has spared - for now - the life of the bear that fatally attacked a runner last month.
Latest Europe
Bear that killed jogger spared death by Italian court – for now
Madeleine McCann: Key suspect visited reservoir ‘days after disappearance’
Revenge attacks inside Russia are sweet for Ukrainians, but they risk helping Putin’s war effort
House where Hitler was born to become education centre for police
Madeleine McCann investigators clear undergrowth to search suspect’s ‘little paradise’ in Portugal
New brain technology helps paralysed man walk again
France bans domestic flights on short routes that can be covered by train
New search for Madeleine McCann was launched by police in Portugal after receiving ‘certain tips’
Killer whale Gladis leads gang of orcas attacking boats off Gibraltar
Russia’s Medvedev says nuclear apocalypse closer due to Ukraine aid
Top Stories
RTÉ releases Late Late Show bloopers ahead of Ryan Tubridy’s last show
Home Truths: Our neighbourhoods are being ‘cycledozed’ and it goes hand in hand with gentrification
LATEST: | Man found dead in Wexford home was stabbed ‘at least four times’ as gardaí quiz suspect known to him
Champion horse breeder jailed for sexually abusing teenage girl
Latest NewsMore
Balkan drug trafficking cartel busted in raids across Europe, law enforcement officials say
Hugh Grant’s claims of unlawful activity against NGN to be tried at High Court
Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown may block accounts used outside the home for a month
The rare neurological condition that has caused Celine Dion to cancel tour dates
Jim Crawford’s Ireland set for friendly triple header ahead of Euro qualifiers
Berlin police investigate Roger Waters for possible incitement over costume
Sport on at the weekend – what time and where to watch it on TV or streaming
Judge sceptical on Russia owned firm’s Examinership bid
Lambs ‘taken from King Charles’s Sandringham Estate by activists’ remain missing
Ibec’s Danny McCoy elected to Royal Irish Academy