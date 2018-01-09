BBC editor 'refused to collude in discrimination'

BBC journalist Carrie Gracie said she turned down a £45,000 (€50,000) pay rise and resigned because she refused "to collude knowingly in what I consider to be unlawful discrimination" at the corporation.

After her highly publicised resignation, the ex-BBC China editor said she had been determined not to help the corporation "perpetuate a failing pay structure by discriminating against women".

She told BBC Radio 4's 'Woman's Hour': "I could not go back to China and collude knowingly in what I consider to be unlawful pay discrimination. "I could not do it, nor could I stay silent and watch the BBC perpetuate a failing pay structure by discriminating against women."

Ms Gracie (inset) said that after the gender pay gap between the salaries of male and female stars was revealed in July, she told BBC managers that she didn't want more money, just equality with her male counterparts. "My pay is £135,000. The BBC offered to raise that to £180,000; however, I was not interested in more money. I was interested in equality and I kept saying to my managers that I didn't need more money, I just needed to be made equal and that can be done in a variety of ways," she said.

"I do think salaries at the top are unacceptably high, both for presenters and stars of various kinds, and also for managers, actually."

