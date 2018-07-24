Bayern chief accuses race-row Özil of 's**t' performances

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has launched an astonishing verbal attack on Mesut Özil, after the midfielder announced he would not play for Germany again while he feels the victim of "racism and disrespect".

The Arsenal player was heavily criticised for his performances in Germany's ill-fated World Cup campaign, and for posing for a photograph with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the event.

Bayern Munich President Hoeness.

In a statement on social media, Özil accused the German Football Federation (DFB) of viewing him as "German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose". Born in Gelsenkirchen, he is of mixed German and Turkish parentage.

Hoeness claimed Özil (29)would not be missed by the German national side. "I am glad that this scare is now over. He had been playing s**t for years," Hoeness told 'Sport Bild'. "He last won a tackle before the 2014 World Cup. And now he and his s**t performance hide beyond this picture.

"Whenever [Bayern] played against Arsenal, we played over him because we knew that was their weak point.

"His 35 million follower boys - that don't exist in the real world - are convinced he has played sublimely when he completes a cross pass.

"The development in our country is a catastrophe. You have to go back to what it is: sport. And from a sporting point of view, Özil has no place in the national team for years."

Jerome Boateng was the only Germany teammate to offer public support, tweeting a picture of them captioned: "It was a pleasure Abi."

The DFB rejected Özil's accusation he faced "racism and disrespect" due to his Turkish roots. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

