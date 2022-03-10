Battle of Brovary: Dramatic video shows ‘Russian tanks being destroyed and retreating’ outside Kyiv

Tanks are seen being destroyed on the outskirts of Brovary, Ukraine, in this screengrab from an handout video. Picture: Reuters

Dramatic footage released on Thursday show tanks being destroyed on the outskirts of Kyiv as Russian troops suffer “continued losses” at the hands of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The video shows a column of tanks being ambushed with artillery in the town of Brovary, on the eastern outskirts of Kyiv, with some forced to turn back.

Ukrainian forces claimed the destroyed tanks were Russian, with a commander, Colonel Zakharov, killed during the fighting. This could not be independently verified.

Russian troops were forced to retreat and “move to the defence” as a result of significant losses of personnel and equipment, according to Ukrainian defence intelligence.

In an update on Thursday morning, the UK Ministry of Defence said a large Russian column north-west of the capital had made little progress in over a week.

It said that Russia was facing “continued losses” and that President Vladimir Putin could be forced to draw from “other sources” of personnel because of mounting casualties.

Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry, said the country’s forces had managed to stop the attack in nearby Irpin, and were counter-attacking on Thursday.

“The night was quite difficult, but in general we can say that the Ukrainian army counterattacked near Kyiv,” he said. “There is no further detailed information yet.”

Russia is encountering fierce resistance as it attempts to advance towards the capital, with Mr Putin’s troops subjecting major Ukrainian cities to heavy bombardment.

In Mariupol, a port city to the south, a maternity hospital was hit on Wednesday, killing three, including a child, according to officials.

The airstrike has been condemned across the world as a war crime, which happened when a ceasefire was supposed to have been observed.

Mariupol is surrounded by Russian forces who are besieging the city, but is still in Ukrainian hands, Ukrainian officials say.

In Zhytomyr, a city of 260,000 to the west of Kyiv, bombs fell on two hospitals, one of them a children's hospital, mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn also said on Facebook.

He said there were no injuries. According to the World Health Organisation, at least 10 people have been killed and 16 injured in attacks on health facilities and ambulances since the fighting began.

It is not clear whether this also includes the reported fatalities from the strike on the Mariupol maternity hospital.

Kyiv has estimated Russian losses at around 12,000 troops and 335 tanks. While Moscow has admitted suffering some fatalities, it has not given an public figure of the scale of its losses.

