Battle for Kyiv rages as citizens told to arm up and attack tanks

The Russians have tanks; the citizens of Kyiv are armed with Molotov cocktails. The battle for control of Ukraine’s capital began in the early hours of Friday with a hail of missiles and the appearance at dawn of Russian armoured vehicles for the first time on its suburban streets.

Kyiv, announced its mayor, a former heavyweight boxing champion of the world, was going into “defensive” mode. The resistance had started.

As daylight broke in the city yesterday, the horror of Vladimir Putin’s European war was all too evident. A ten-storey apartment block had been hit by at least one missile and windows in a nearby kindergarten blown out; claims of a nursery shelled on Kyiv’s outskirts; and fierce gun battles raging in suburban streets. Ukraine’s foreign minister accused Mr Putin of war crimes. On the second day of the invasion, Kyiv’s citizens experienced the full terror of war: subjected to missile barrages, the sight of enemy tanks in their city and corpses in the streets.

Tens of thousands made efforts to flee by road and rail as Russian forces advanced into their capital.

On an industrial estate, hundreds of AK-47 rifles and other automatic weapons were being handed out to civilians off the back of two huge orange trucks. In normal times these are vehicles used to take out the garbage. Now they were being used to supply armoury to a makeshift people’s militia. By lunchtime, Ukraine’s National Guard had handed out over 18,000 submachine guns and ammunition. “Come and protect your nation Ukraine, glory to Ukraine,” shouted a young militiaman handing out the weapons.

Online, Ukraine officials posted instructions on how to manufacture Molotov cocktails and deploy them against heavily armoured tanks. A video showed the homemade bombs being made - petrol siphoned into empty beer bottles and a cloth rag stuff into the top - before being stacked at a roadside ready for the fight. “Kyiv Oblast is getting ready to meet the ‘guests’,” explains a Ukraine soldier.

As Russian troops converged on Kyiv, the Ukraine defence ministry announced: “We urge citizens to inform us of troop movements, to make Molotov cocktails, and neutralise the enemy,”

Russia had begun its bombardment in the night, starting at about 3am GMT. The apartment block in the south of the city had no strategic significance but is close to Kyiv’s main airport, presumably the intended target.

The building had been struck by at least one and possibly two rockets. Most of the building had been evacuated and hundreds of residents were safely underground, but officials still reported a number of wounded people needing treatment. A missile had created a huge crater 10-foot wide in the pavement while the side of the building had been blown out.

“How can we live through this in our time?” said Oxana Gulenko, as she swept broken glass from her room. “Putin should burn in hell along with his whole family.”

Viktoria, 35, a mother of two young children now forced to live amid the carnage, said: “We don’t know how long we have to stay here. It’s good we have chairs at least. We’re shocked... How can you wage a war against peaceful people?”

Natali Sevriukova, 47, a psychologist working with trauma victims, despaired as she surveyed the wreckage, tears in her eyes She said: “It was an awful scene, parts of the building were all over the place. It was very painful to see, it’s hard to even imagine the pain the people in those buildings are going through. Small children were in there too.” She had heard a loud explosion and a “lot of sparkling”.

The building was on fire and the Russian assault on Kyiv had begun. “It looked like it was maybe an artillery strike, there was light and then a huge explosion,” she said. Ms Sevriukova made a plea to the West for help: “The aggression of the Russian Federation doesn’t have any limits. We have no idea what mental state Putin will have tomorrow so it’s a war not only in Ukraine but probably a threat to Europe as well. Everyone has to mobilise themselves and ask Western society to unite and make Putin stop.”

It is a prayer for intervention that will not be heard. Russian soldiers, said Ukraine officials, were “increasingly choosing to target civilian infrastructure and residential buildings”.

The onslaught is intended to spread chaos, inevitably prompting Kyiv citizens to flee by road and in the process hamper any attempt by the Ukraine army to reinforce its capital.

On Thursday, Russian airborne troops had seized Hostomel military and cargo airbase. Ukraine claimed to have wrestled it back by the evening only for Russia to again claim control by yesterday lunchtime.

Russia’s plan, according to US intelligence, is to seize control of a Kyiv airfield and airlift in thousands of soldiers. They would then be dispatched to hunt down Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, force him out of office and replace his government with a puppet regime obedient to Moscow.

In the forests outside Kyiv it was claimed that battle-hardened Chechen fighters, loyal to Mr Putin, were gathering, waiting for the order to enter the capital. They had been given “playing cards” with the photographs of key members of Mr Zelensky’s team to track down.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Russian troops had approached Kyiv in a pincer movement from the north and the north-east, entering the country from Belarus, the dictatorship run by Mr Putin’s closest ally.

Russian troops also advanced on Kyiv from the eastern city of Konotop, already under Kremlin control, ground forces pushing down the west bank of the Dnieper river that runs through the middle of Ukraine, splitting it in two down to the Black Sea.

On the outskirts of Kyiv, the invading Russian soldiers left behind coded messages using spray paints on the pavements and roads for comrades following in convoys of tanks and troop carriers 50 vehicles long. Locals were being urged to cover up the messages if they discovered them or to spray other messages and symbols nearby in order to confuse the enemy.

At 6am, with the Russian army advancing, Ukraine troops blew up a bridge at Ivankiv, 40 miles to the north of Kyiv to slow the enemy down. In Vorzel, a town 25 miles north-west of Kyiv, there were claims that Russian troops had shelled an orphanage. Details were scant and casualties unclear but Ukraine called it a war crime.

The first sign of fighting in Kyiv came out of the darkness: explosions and gunfire crackling through the northern suburb of Obolon, sending residents running for their lives.

In the night, a Russian fighter jet had been downed over a residential area of Kyiv, its destruction captured on mobile phone recording a bright orange flash in the night sky. The daylight revealed its wreckage strewn across the street, a mass of smouldering metal. The pilot would have stood little chance of surviving. Ukraine estimates Russia has suffered 1,000 casualties within 30 hours of the launch of President Putin’s invasion.

At about 7am GMT, shortly after first light in the residential Obolon district just a few miles north of the Ukrainian parliament, members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces ambushed a Russian truck heading into Kyiv. The vehicle was equipped with a ZU-23-2 23mm autocannon and the troops inside were wearing Ukrainian Army uniforms.

Local intelligence had identified the men as “saboteurs”, members of Russian elite forces, whose aim was to infiltrate the city. Ukraine will not quit without a fight.

From his bunker, Mr Zelensky vowed to stay in the capital despite the bounty on his head. “The enemy has marked me down as the number one target,” said Mr Zelensky. “My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine.” Later he took to the streets to rally the public, saying “this is our country, and it will stay this way”.

As Putin’s army gained ground, the Ukraine National Guard took up strategic positions in the city, lying in wait for the enemy. Photographs showed them lying prone on a highway into Kyiv waiting for the Russians.

Vitali Klitschko, the champion boxer turned Kyiv mayor, dressed in battle fatigues, manned a heavy machine gun. “The city has entered a defensive phase,” he said. “Now in several districts there are several shots and explosions. Ukrainian military forces are neutralising Russian saboteur groups.”

The streets of Kyiv were largely deserted yesterday. Air raid sirens rang at hourly intervals, possibly simply to deter citizens from starting outdoors. Hotels barricaded themselves in to deter fighters - either Russian or Ukrainian - from taking them over as combat positions or makeshift barracks. Roads remained jammed and crowds gathered at bus and train stations. In the rush to flee, Ukrainian guards fired warning shots to prevent a stampede at Kyiv’s central railway station Friday as thousands tried to force their way on to evacuation trains. When a train drew up at a platform, people rushed to the doors, some of them with their children and pets. The guards fired several shots with blanks to disperse the crowd after screams broke out.

Thirty-year-old Maria gave up trying to leave after spending four hours at the station with her child, husband and dog.

“You can see, it’s dangerous to break through the crowd with a kid. The dog is scared. Honestly, we’re exhausted,” she said. When Ukrainian soldiers marched through the station, people clapped their hands and shouted the military greeting: “Glory to Ukraine!” “Glory to heroes!”.

“I’m not afraid of anything,” said Iryna, a 35-year-old woman who had failed to get on a train. “We stand for the truth and if we stand for the truth, God is on our side.”

Russia may have overwhelming firepower but Ukraine is fighting back.

