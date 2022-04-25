Battle for Donbas region is ‘the last major offensive Russia can attempt’

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to be hoping to follow the plan used in Crimea in 2014. Photo: AP

Ukraine successfully repelled Russian assaults across the Donbas region in the first week since the second phase of the war began, according to British intelligence sources.

While Russia had made some gains, “Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted significant cost on Russian forces,” Britain’s Defence Intelligence said yesterday.

It came as analysts warned Russian forces may only have one chance to win the war before exhausting their army.

Michael Kofman, director of Russia studies at CNA in Washington DC, has said that the battle is “the last major offensive the Russian military can attempt given the current state and availability of forces”.

It could be the case that, although Russian forces make territorial gains, they exhaust themselves and are unable to hold those gains, instead falling victim to Ukrainian counter-attacks.

However, the battle for the Donbas is still in the very earliest stages, and what we are seeing is only early probing and testing by both sides, experts suggest.

Much has been made of this being the decisive battle of the war, with Russia potentially reviving its hopes of taking all of eastern and southern Ukraine or Ukraine driving Moscow’s troops out of their country for good.

Read More

Early signs show that Russia is attempting to push out from Izyum, which it captured at the start of the month, probing toward Slovyansk, and attacking Ukraine’s salient around Severodonetsk.

There’s also the possibility of a renewed offensive in Mykolaiv in the south-west, potentially reigniting the threat against Odesa, said Nick Reynolds, a research analyst in land warfare at the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) in London.

At this point, however, it’s not clear, said Mr Reynolds, where either side was planning to concentrate the bulk of its forces.

There remains a chance the Battle of the Donbas is followed not by the collapse of one side or the other but a stalemate in which two armies too battle-weary to launch large-scale offensives slug it out for months or years.

Equipment-wise, however, Kyiv appears to be growing in strength.

Last week, a US official claimed that the Ukrainians now had more tanks in theatre than Moscow, thanks to Nato transfers and battlefield captures.

For Russia, the issue is one of mobilisation. Mr Kofman’s prediction of an exhausted army is based on there being no national mobilisation in Russia.

By framing the invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation”, Vladimir Putin appeared to be hoping to follow the plan used in Crimea in 2014, surprising the population with a fait accompli and avoiding hard political questions.

This meant that the Russian public didn’t need to be prepared for a long war or heavy casualties, but it also limited the Kremlin’s ability to call up reserves and formally deploy conscripts who, by law, cannot normally serve outside Russia.

Whether Mr Putin can avoid that dilemma will be a crucial moment.

In a report for Rusi, Mr Reynolds and Dr Jack Watling, a senior research fellow, suggest that May 9, when Russia celebrates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, might be used as a moment to rhetorically recast the invasion as a war “to galvanise a wider mobilisation” and brace the Russian population for a long struggle.

The level of support for the war in Russia is hard to gauge, but it has likely been boosted by propaganda claims that this is only a special operation.

Dismantling that lie could prove politically fraught, as might attempts to involve conscripts and reserves. Mr Putin has already ordered an “investigation” into how conscripts ended up at the front earlier in the conflict.

Either way, as Mr Reynolds said, Russia has “backed itself into a corner” with its extreme rhetoric around denazification and de-Ukrainianisation.

Kyiv’s relative success and Russia’s apparent war crimes and purging of Ukrainian populations in occupied territories mean it too has little incentive to seek peace.

“I think as it stands, negotiations are impossible,” he said.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]