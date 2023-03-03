| 6.5°C Dublin

Battle for Bakhmut rages 'round the clock' as US readies $400m new arms aid for Ukraine

  • Ukraine repels 170 front line attacks in 24 hours, analyst
  • Biden and Scholz to discuss Ukraine war in Washington
  • Washington to announce new $400m military aid
A man kisses his wife goodbye as she boards an evacuation bus in Chasiv Yar. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

A man kisses his wife goodbye as she boards an evacuation bus in Chasiv Yar. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Leonardo Bennasatto and Lisi Niesner

Ukrainian forces clinging to the eastern city of Bakhmut dug new trenches in an attempt to hold back Russian attackers, as the United States said new military aid for Ukraine would be discussed at a meeting with Germany's leader on Friday.

Russian forces have been attacking Bakhmut in Donetsk province for months, sometimes in waves and the site has become one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

