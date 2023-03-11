| 1.2°C Dublin

Battle for Bakhmut ‘pins down Kremlin’s best units’

kraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin attend a memorial service for Dmytro Kotsiubailo, nom-de-guerre 'Da Vinci', former volunteer and serviceman, Hero of Ukraine, who was killed in a fight against Russian troops in the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS Expand

Olena Harmash

Ukraine has decided to fight on in the ruined city of Bakhmut because the battle is pinning down Russia’s best units and degrading them ahead of a planned Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, an aide to president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The comments by Mykhailo Podolyak were the latest signal of a shift by Kyiv this week to continue the defence of the small eastern city, site of the war’s bloodiest battle, as Moscow tries to secure its first major victory in more than half a year.

