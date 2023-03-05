| 2.9°C Dublin

Battle for Bakhmut: Everyone is gone, save those ‘too poor, too old, too stubborn, or too bewildered to evacuate’

James Kilmer

Several Ukrainian civilians have been killed by Russian shells while trying to flee Bakhmut on foot, as one official accused Moscow’s scorched-earth tactics of turning the war-torn eastern city into a new Mariupol.

At least three people died yesterday when a shell hit a makeshift bridge people were using to escape the city, according to witnesses.

