Bastille Day carnage: Eight go on trial accused of aiding Nice truck attack that claimed 86 lives

File photo of a forensics team examining a truck after it ploughed through Bastille Day revellers in the French resort city of Nice, France, killing 86 people in 2016. Photo: Sasha Goldsmith via AP/file

It was Bastille Day on the French Riviera.

A lawyer was strolling with her mother, friends and a colleague along the beachfront boulevard in Nice to celebrate France’s national day.

Four young sisters from Poland had spent a day sightseeing. Two Russian students were on a summer break. And a Texas family, on holiday with young children, was taking in some of Europe’s classic sights.

The bright lights of the packed boardwalk glittered along the bay like a string of stars.

Those lights would mark a pathway of murder and destruction that night of July 14, 2016.

Shortly after the end of a fireworks display, a truck careered through the crowds for 2km like a snow plough, hitting person after person.

The final death toll was 86, including 15 children and adolescents, while 450 others were injured.

Eight people go on trial today in a special French terrorism court accused of helping the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who left a gruesome trail of crushed and mangled bodies. Bouhlel himself was killed by police the same night.

“It was like on a battlefield,” said Jean Claude Hubler, a survivor and an eyewitness to the horrific attack that holiday Thursday.

He rushed to the boardwalk to help after hearing desperate screams of people, who had been cheering and laughing and dancing on the beach a minute before.

“There were people lying on the ground everywhere, some of them were still alive, screaming,” Mr Hubler said.

As he waited for the ambulances to arrive, he kneeled down beside a man and a woman as they lay dying on the pavement, in a pool of blood and surrounded by crushed and mangled bodies. “I was holding her hand on her last breath,” Mr Hubler said.

Three suspects have been charged with terrorist conspiracy for alleged links to the attacker.

Five others face other criminal charges, including for allegedly providing arms to the assailant. If convicted, they face sentences ranging from five years to life in prison. The verdict is expected in December.

Investigators didn ’t find evidence that any of the suspects was directly involved in the murderous rampage. .

Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian with French residency, was the lone attacker, and is considered solely responsible for the deaths of 86 people, including 33 foreigners from Poland, the US, Russia, Algeria, Tunisia, Switzerland and elsewhere.

Myriam Bellazouz, the lawyer, lived a few streets from Nice’s boardwalk. She was strolling along it with her mother on the night of the attack and was killed.

It took friends and colleagues three days of frantic searching around the traumatised city and pleas on social media to find her remains.

Only two of the four Chrzanowska sisters, on holiday from Poland, returned home alive.

When the 19-tonne truck sped through the crowd, one of the students from Moscow, Viktoria Savachenko, couldn’t get out of the way in time and was killed.

American Sean Copeland, from a town near Austin, Texas, also died in the attack along with his 11-year-old son, Brodie.

Christophe Lyon is the sole survivor of an extended French family that had gathered in Nice for the Bastille Day celebrations.

His parents, Gisele and Germain Lyon, his wife, Veronique, her parents Francois and Christiane Locatelli and their grandson Mickael Pellegrini, all died in the attack. Lyon is listed among dozens of witnesses, survivors and victims’ family members who will later this month testify in the Paris court to the horrific events of that night.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the carnage. However, French prosecutors said that while Bouhlel had been inspired by the extremist group’s propaganda, investigators found no evidence IS orchestrated the attack.

Eight months before the Nice attack, on November 13, 2015, a team of battle-hardened IS extremists, spread around Paris to mount coordinated attacks. They killed 130 people and injured hundreds with their assaults on the Bataclan concert hall, cafes and the national stadium,

After nine months of trial, the lone survivor of the murderous group that had terrorised the French capital, Salah Abdeslam, was in June convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the deadliest peace-time attack in France’s history.

The trial of the eight suspects in the Nice attack will take place in the same Paris courtroom as the proceedings against Abdeslam.