Ballet company ‘sacks’ director who smeared dog poo in critic’s face

The Hanover State Opera said it is ending its contract with ballet director Marco Goecke (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)

The Hanover State Opera said on Thursday that it is ending its contract with ballet director Marco Goecke after he smeared dog poo in the face of a female newspaper critic whose reviews he had taken exception to.

Mr Goecke was suspended from his post as ballet chief this week after the attack on dance critic Wiebke Huester of the German daily newspaper, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.