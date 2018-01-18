Balearic Islands to ban plastic sales in bid to clean up beaches
The Balearic Islands are moving to ban the sale of all single-use consumer plastics by 2020 in what could be the most far-reaching legislation in Europe against disposable products.
In a radical response to plastic rubbish blighting its tourist beaches and beauty spots, the regional government has proposed prohibiting the sale of goods including everyday items such as plastic cups, plates and cutlery, straws and coffee machine capsules.
Such items will have to become "easily recyclable" or convert to biodegradable alternatives, in what will pose a major challenge to manufacturers.
Since coming to power in 2015, the Balearic socialist-led government has fought to limit the impact of mass tourism on Ibiza, Majorca and the archipelago's smaller islands.
Irish Independent