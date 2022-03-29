Bad press hurt my brand and ability to earn, tennis star Boris Becker tells jury in debt payments trial

Tennis star Boris Becker has told a jury bad publicity over ongoing money issues had damaged his brand, meaning he could not earn enough money to pay off his debts.

The six-time Grand Slam winner (54) is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of failing to hand over assets, including nine trophies and medals, after he was declared bankrupt in 2017.

His barrister, Jonathan Laidlaw QC took him through his glittering tennis career, in which he shot to stardom after becoming the youngest player to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title at 17 in 1985. The court heard Becker earned a “vast amount” of money, winning about $50m (€46m) in prize money and sponsorship.

But Mr Becker, who went on to coach current world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic, work as a BBC commentator and act as a brand ambassador for firms including Puma, said his earnings “reduced dramatically” following his retirement in 1999.

He said he had been involved in an “expensive divorce” from ex-wife Barbara Becker in 2001, involving high maintenance payments to their two sons, and also had to support daughter Anna Ermakova and her mother.

German national Becker, who moved to the UK in 2012, also owed the Swiss authorities five million francs (about €4.76m) and separately just under €1m in liabilities over a conviction for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion in Germany in 2002.

The court heard Becker’s bankruptcy resulted from a €4.6m loan from private bank Arbuthnot Latham in 2013, and £1.2m, with a 25pc interest rate, borrowed from a British businessman in 2014.

At the time, his estimated yearly earnings were £2.5m, but Becker said his “income fell at least 50pc” and he struggled to make repayments.

He said he was not regarded as highly as previously and companies didn’t want to be associated with a brand that was criticised in the media.

Becker denies 24 charges under the Insolvency Act.

He said “almost every aspect” of his life had been controlled by others during his career.