Baby girl born after 117 days in brain-dead mother's womb

A healthy baby girl has been born by caesarean section to a woman declared brain-dead 117 days earlier.

A healthy baby girl has been born by caesarean section to a woman declared brain-dead 117 days earlier.

The artificially sustained pregnancy is believed to the longest ever.

Doctors at the University Hospital of Brno in the Czech Republic said the 2.13kg baby was born on August 15.

Her 27-year-old mother, whose identity was not revealed, had a stroke in April.

After the delivery of the baby in the 34th week of gestation, with the husband and other family present, medical staff disconnected her life support.

Irish Independent