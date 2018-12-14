A baby boy who was attacked by two dogs near Peterborough last month died in hospital on Thursday, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Baby boy attacked by two dogs dies in UK hospital

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of child neglect in November after the baby was savaged by two dogs in the early hours of the morning.

Cambridgeshire Police also took two Staffordshire Bull Terriers from the property in Wykes Road and placed them in police kennels.

A 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Yaxley, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and were bailed until December 15.

The young boy was in a critical condition and sadly passed away today.

