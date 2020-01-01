Authorities in Cyprus back courts after rape claim trial

The government of Cyprus has said it has "full confidence in the justice system and the courts" after a British teenager was found guilty of lying about being gang-raped.

The government of Cyprus has said it has "full confidence in the justice system and the courts" after a British teenager was found guilty of lying about being gang-raped.

Britain's Foreign Office said the UK was "seriously concerned" about the fairness of the 19-year-old woman's trial and it is understood officials have raised the "deeply distressing case" with the Cypriot authorities.

Lawyers and campaigners criticised the justice system after she was convicted of public mischief at Famagusta District Court, in Paralimni, on Monday.

But a Cypriot government spokesman said: "The Republic of Cyprus as an orderly state has constitutionally established institutions and separation of powers.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In