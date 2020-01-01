Authorities in Cyprus back courts after rape claim trial
The government of Cyprus has said it has "full confidence in the justice system and the courts" after a British teenager was found guilty of lying about being gang-raped.
Britain's Foreign Office said the UK was "seriously concerned" about the fairness of the 19-year-old woman's trial and it is understood officials have raised the "deeply distressing case" with the Cypriot authorities.
Lawyers and campaigners criticised the justice system after she was convicted of public mischief at Famagusta District Court, in Paralimni, on Monday.
But a Cypriot government spokesman said: "The Republic of Cyprus as an orderly state has constitutionally established institutions and separation of powers.
"In this context, the government does not intervene in cases brought before the competent courts of the Republic of Cyprus, nor does it comment on positions or allegations which are raised with respect to cases still pending before the courts.
"The government has full confidence in the justice system and the courts of the Republic of Cyprus, which should be left unfettered to implement state laws and deliver justice."
The teenager said she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the party town of Ayia Napa on July 17.
But she was charged and the dozen young men, aged between 15 and 20, who were arrested over the incident, were freed after she signed a retraction statement 10 days later.
She said she was forced to change her account under pressure from Cypriot police. She could face up to a year in jail and a €1,700 fine when she is sentenced on January 7.
Irish Independent