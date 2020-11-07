Austria admits to ‘intolerable’ errors on jihadist threat

Protestant Bishop Christian Staeblein, Catholic Archbishop Heiner Koch, Imam Mohamed Taha Sabri and Rabbi Andreas Nacham, from left, attend a memorial event in front of the Austrian embassy in Berlin, Germany to honour the victims of the terrorist attacks in Vienna. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Austria has admitted “intolerable mistakes” in the handling of intelligence on the jihadist who killed four people in Vienna on Monday, saying it could have considered him a greater threat and monitored him more closely.

The head of the main domestic intelligence agency for the city of Vienna, the Vienna Provincial Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counter-Terrorism (LVT), was stepping down temporarily while an investigation was carried out, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a news conference. “Obvious, and from our point of view, intolerable mistakes were made,” Mr Nehammer said.

Austria had already admitted fumbling intelligence from Slovakia that the 20-year-old gunman, who was shot dead by police during his rampage in the centre of the capital, had attempted to buy ammunition there.

“People in Germany, who were being monitored by German intelligence, stayed in Austria in the summer and also met the attacker here,” Vienna police chief Gerhard Puerstl said.

“These facts, together with the findings that emerged from the information from Slovakia, could have led to a different outcome regarding the assessment of the threat posed by the perpetrator,” he added.

Mr Nehammer said all such threat assessments would be reviewed to ensure the right monitoring measures are in place.

Austria also ordered the closure of two mosques in Vienna, one of which was part of an association that the attacker visited frequently, and which had contributed to his radicalisation, Integration Minister Susanne Raab said.

The country has arrested 15 people in connection with the attack. Prosecutors have so far asked for eight of those 15 to be remanded in custody, the Vienna prosecutors’ office said.

They are “strongly suspected of having contributed to or committed the crime of involvement in a terrorist group or criminal organisation”, a spokeswoman for the office added.

Police in Germany yesterday searched homes and businesses linked to four people believed to have had ties to the shooter, whom Austrian authorities have described as an Islamist terrorist.

Switzerland has also arrested two men who the authorities there said knew the attacker.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has said his country will bolster its border controls by doubling police numbers to 4,800.

The increased controls would target illegal immigration amid “a growing terrorism threat”, he said.

“I am in favour of an in-depth re-foundation of Schengen to re-think its organisation and beef up our common border security,” Mr Macron added.

France, home to Europe’s largest Muslim community, has been hit by a string of militant attacks in recent years.

A knife-wielding Tunisian man shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the southern French city of Nice on October 30.

