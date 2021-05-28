Auschwitz survivor tells Pope of experiments by ‘Angel of Death’

A remarkable story of suffering, loss and reunion has emerged after an encounter between Pope Francis and a former Nazi concentration camp detainee who was experimented on as a child by war criminal Josef Mengele.

The Pope kissed the number – 70072 – that remains tattooed on the arm Lidia Masksymowicz (80) when he met her during his audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.

“That kiss gave me strength. It helped reconcile myself with the world. Pope Francis is important in my life. For me, this was a great day,” she told La Repubblica newspaper.

The Pope listened closely as her story was recounted by a Polish priest who accompanied Ms Masksymowicz.

That tattoo helped her find her mother years after the end of the war, an odyssey that is told in a new documentary, 70072 – The Girl Who Couldn’t Hate: The True Story of Lidia Masksymowicz. She was only two years old in December 1943 when she was plucked from her life in what is now Belarus and sent to Auschwitz.

She was separated from her mother and lived with other children in wooden barracks:

“There was a terrible smell, there was no water with which to wash. It was always dark and the roof let in water. When it rained and snowed, it all came inside the hut. Every one had to fight to survive,” she says.

The children were used for medical experiments by Mengele, one of Germany’s most notorious war criminals. An ardent Nazi who was known as ‘the Angel of Death’, he conducted sadistic experiments on prisoners which often led to them dying.

“I don’t remember exactly what Mengele did to me but I remember the pain, and his cold gaze and his highly polished boots. He was an atrocious person, without limits or scruples. After the war, books were found with references to tattooed numbers and mine was one of them,” she said.

The camp was liberated in January 1945. She was adopted by a family in Poland and raised as a Catholic.

But as she grew up, she became determined to find out what happened to her mother.

She sent all her details – including the number tattooed on her arm – to an agency in Hamburg. After three years, when she was 21, an answer came back – her mother was alive in the Soviet Union.

Ms Masksymowicz, who lives in Krakow in Poland, said she tried not to hold on to negative feelings, saying: “I don’t know how to hate. I know that had I hated, I would have suffered even more.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

