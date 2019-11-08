Auschwitz survivor (89) is sent hate messages

An 89-year-old Italian woman who survived the Holocaust has been given police protection after receiving a barrage of anti-Semitic threats.

An 89-year-old Italian woman who survived the Holocaust has been given police protection after receiving a barrage of anti-Semitic threats.

Liliana Segre, who was sent to Auschwitz in 1944 at the age of 13, has been receiving up to 200 hate messages a day.

The torrent of abuse accelerated after Ms Segre, who is a member of the Italian senate, last week called for parliament to set up a committee to combat racism, anti-Semitism and incitement to hatred.

Although the motion passed, it was opposed by parties on Italy's right, including the hard-right League, led by Matteo Salvini, the former deputy prime minister, and Forza Italia, led by three-times premier Silvio Berlusconi.

The far-right Brothers of Italy party also abstained from the vote.

The parties said they were concerned that the establishment of the commission could be used to justify pushing an anti-nationalist agenda and censorship of the right. But their opposition was criticised by Jewish groups as well as the Vatican.

Ms Segre said it made her feel "like a Martian" in the senate. Ruth Dureghello, the president of Rome's Jewish community, called it "dismaying".

Irish Independent