Friday 8 November 2019

Auschwitz survivor (89) is sent hate messages

Liliana Segre, who was sent to Auschwitz in 1944 at the age of 13, has been receiving up to 200 hate messages a day. REUTERS
Nick Squires in Rome

An 89-year-old Italian woman who survived the Holocaust has been given police protection after receiving a barrage of anti-Semitic threats.

Liliana Segre, who was sent to Auschwitz in 1944 at the age of 13, has been receiving up to 200 hate messages a day.

The torrent of abuse accelerated after Ms Segre, who is a member of the Italian senate, last week called for parliament to set up a committee to combat racism, anti-Semitism and incitement to hatred.

Although the motion passed, it was opposed by parties on Italy's right, including the hard-right League, led by Matteo Salvini, the former deputy prime minister, and Forza Italia, led by three-times premier Silvio Berlusconi.

The far-right Brothers of Italy party also abstained from the vote.

The parties said they were concerned that the establishment of the commission could be used to justify pushing an anti-nationalist agenda and censorship of the right. But their opposition was criticised by Jewish groups as well as the Vatican.

Ms Segre said it made her feel "like a Martian" in the senate. Ruth Dureghello, the president of Rome's Jewish community, called it "dismaying".

