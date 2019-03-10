Attic-find Caravaggio tipped to fetch €150m+ at auction

A painting by Italian master Caravaggio discovered five years ago in an attic will be sold at auction on June 27 in Toulouse and could fetch up to €150m, art experts said.

The painting, currently on display at the Colnaghi Gallery in London, dates from 1607 and depicts biblical heroine Judith beheading the Assyrian general Holofernes.

Judith and Holofernes was found by the owners of a house in Toulouse in 2014 as they investigated a leaking pipe in their attic. Barring some minor damage, art expert Eric Turquin said, it is in surprisingly good condition.

Several years before the owners pulled the painting out of their attic, burglars broke into their home and took perfume bottles and other objects. But they left the painting behind, having deemed it worthless.

Turquin said the painting, which had been kept in the attic "for at least 100 years", had undergone exhaustive, and initially secret, analysis to establish its authenticity.

"Now that we are really sure it is a picture by Caravaggio, we put it on the market," he said.

"Look at the execution of the lips, the way the chin and eyelids are painted," he added, pointing at the face of Judith as she coolly decapitates Holofernes with his own sword. "It belongs to Caravaggio. How could it be by anyone else?"

It is likely to draw particularly strong interest among buyers outside Europe, he said.

"This painting is very important because Caravaggio is a major artist who speaks to our generation, and there are only 65 other known paintings by him," said Turquin.

"Within his oeuvre this painting is crucial. He is inventing something new, creating dark paintings which will become the paintings of his last years, the best, we think, the more tragic, the more moving, the more modern," he said.

The painting is the second by Caravaggio to depict the decapitation of the drunken Holofernes by Judith. The first, dating from around 1600, is on display at the Barberini Palace in Rome.

© Reuters

Sunday Independent