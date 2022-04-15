Attempt to spark ‘civil war’ foiled by German authorities

All four arrested are accused of planning to attack substations and power lines across Germany, while simultaneously kidnapping health minister Karl Lauterbach (pictured). Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German authorities said yesterday they had arrested four people in connection with a plot to kidnap the country’s health minister and destroy some power infrastructure.

They said the objective was to trigger a “civil war” that would lead to the collapse of the country’s democratic system.

Those involved are linked to the “corona protest scene” and the Reichsburger movement, which rejects the modern German state in favour of the German Reich. The information was provided by police and the public prosecutor’s office in Koblenz.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of the “preparation of a serious crime endangering the state” and a fourth person is charged with financing terrorism.

All four are accused of planning to attack substations and power lines across the country while simultaneously kidnapping health minister Karl Lauterbach and then subjecting him to a show trial, according to a senior prosecutor.

Germany’s security agencies have struggled to contain an increasingly hardened anti-vaccine movement stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, as its far-right scene has attempted to weaponise frustration against restrictions to gain recruits.

The arrests were made following an undercover operation in which officers posed as weapons dealers.

Raids on 21 houses and apartments on Wednesday across nine German states led to the seizure of weapons including 14 rifles, seven handguns and a Kalashnikov. Authorities also said they seized gold bars, silver coins and €18,000 in cash.

Officials have warned that online extremism is increasingly spilling offline. Late last year, a group of more than two dozen demonstrators, some carrying flaming torches, descended on the house of Petra Kopping, state minister for social affairs in Saxony.

Days later, police disrupted an alleged plot, following an online threat, to harm or assassinate the state’s prime minister, Michael Kretschmer.