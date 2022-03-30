A protester stands outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin following the news four senior officials at the Embassy have been asked to leave the State. Picture: PA

A Ukrainian service member walks on the front line near Kyiv as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. Picture: Reuters

Milana an 11-year-old girl who was wounded during the shelling of Mariupol, sits in a bed in the children's ward of the hospital, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

A local resident walks along a square damaged by shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Trostianets, in Sumy region, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

Dima, a three-year-old boy who was wounded during shelling of Mariupol, lies in a bed of children's ward of a hospital, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Ukrainian people, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

Julia, 34 , cries next to her daughter Veronika, 6, while talking to a group of journalists in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP

A serviceman hugs his mother, Larysa Kolesnyk (82) after she was evacuated from Irpin town on the outskirts of Kyiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Picture: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the Norwegian Parliament that Russia wants “to destroy the foundation of Europe.”

Zelensky, speaking through an interpreter during a live video appearance before the 169-member Stortinget, said on Wednesday that “the future of Europe is being decided now.”

Speaking generally of Russia’s military activities in Ukraine, Zelensky said that “for the Russians, there are no prohibited targets.”

Zelensky’s speech was the latest of a string of addresses to lawmakers in several countries, including the United States, Britain, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Israel, Japan and the European Union.

Talks progress

The Kremlin says there was no breakthrough in the latest round of talks with Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday it was a “positive factor” that Ukraine submitted its written proposals, but added that “we can’t say there has been something promising or any breakthroughs.”

He emphasised in a call with reporters that there is still a lot of work ahead following Tuesday’s talks in Istanbul.

On Tuesday, Ukraine set out a detailed framework for a peace deal under which the country would remain neutral but its security would be guaranteed by a group of third countries, including the U.S., Britain, France, Turkey, China and Poland. It said it would also be willing to hold talks over a 15-year period on the future of the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Peskov said Russia’s chief delegate in the talks, Vladimir Medinsky, has reported their results to President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin spokesman didn’t discuss details of the negotiations. Asked about the Ukrainian offer of talks over the status of Crimea, he said there is nothing to discuss because Crimea is part of Russia under the country’s constitution.

Shelling continues

Ukrainian officials reported shelling around the capital Kyiv and the northern region of Chernihiv on Wednesday, despite a promise by Moscow to scale down military operations there in what was hoped was the first sign the war could come to an end.

The Ukrainian military says Russian troops have also intensified their activities in the country’s east.

The Ukrainian general staff said on Wednesday that the Russians have scaled up their activities around Izyum, south of Kharkiv, after redeploying some units from other areas. It also said that the Russian forces have intensified shelling and attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, focusing on trying to win control of Mariupol, Popasna and Rubizhne.

The Russian military has said it has shifted its focus to Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Russian forces were also shelling nearly all cities along the front line separating Ukrainian government-controlled territory from areas held by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donetsk region, the regional governor said, and heavy fighting was reported in the decimated southern port city of Mariupol.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russia was transferring forces from northern Ukraine to eastern areas to try to encircle Ukrainian troops there.

He said Russia would keep some troops near Kyiv to try to prevent Ukrainian forces reinforcing the eastern front.

"Although the Russians are withdrawing some troops from (around) Kyiv, they will still leave certain forces here (near Kyiv) to keep our troops here," Arestovych said in televised comments.

Kyiv's deputy mayor, Mykola Povoroznyk, told national television the capital itself had not been shelled overnight.

"The night passed relatively calmly, to the sounds of sirens and the sound of gunfire from battles around the city, but there was no shelling in the city itself" he said.

The Chernihiv region's governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said he saw no let-up in Russian attacks.

"Do we believe in it (the promise to reduce military activities)? Of course not," Chaus wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"The 'decreased activity' in the Chernihiv region was demonstrated by the enemy carrying out strikes on (the city of) Nizhyn, including air strikes, and all night long they hit (the city of) Chernihiv."

The governor of the Khmelnitskyi region in western Ukraine said Russian forces had hit industrial facilities in the region in three strikes overnight.

Governor Serhiy Hamaliy gave no details of the targets or the damage, but said fires had been "localised" and checks were being made to determine whether there were any casualties.

Arestovych said street fighting in Mariupol was heavy and half the city had been taken by Russian forces.

Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolayiv region in southern Ukraine, said fighting also continued around occupied Kherson on the Black Sea and in the region as a whole.

"We are not relaxing, we are working on strengthening our defence capability," Kim said.

Scepticism

Ukraine reacted with scepticism to Russia's promise in negotiations to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city as some Western countries expected Moscow to intensify its offensive in other parts of the country.

Talks took place in an Istanbul palace more than a month into the largest attack on a European nation since World War Two that has killed or injured thousands, forced nearly 4 million to flee abroad and pummelled Russia's economy with sanctions.

Sanctioned Russian oligarch and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, whom it was alleged earlier this week was poisoned along with other Ukrainian officials during peace talks shortly after the start of the invasion, was also in attendance.

The invasion has been halted on most fronts by stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces who have recaptured territory even as civilians are trapped in besieged cities. "In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing (an) agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions," Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin told reporters.

He made no mention of other areas that have seen heavy fighting, including around Mariupol in the southeast, Sumy and Kharkiv in the east and Kherson and Mykolaiv in the south.

Residential areas of Ukraine's eastern city of Lysychansk were shelled by heavy artillery on Wednesday morning, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

"A number of high-rise buildings have been damaged. Information on casualties is being confirmed," he said. "Many buildings have collapsed. Rescuers are trying to save those still alive."

"Ukrainians are not naive people," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Tuesday.

"Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbass, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result."

Russian diplomats expelled

Four Russian diplomats expelled from Ireland on Tuesday were suspected of being undercover military spies involved in intelligence-gathering operations.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the expulsion of the four individuals believed to have been carrying out espionage activities from their base in the Russian Embassy in Orwell Road, Dublin.

Gardaí believe the four diplomats were members of a Russian military agency called the GRU, which is responsible for gathering intelligence.

The individuals who have been expelled have been on the Garda radar for some time and are well known to international security services.

The Government has long-standing concerns over the number of diplomats based in the Russian Embassy, which is one the largest operations the Kremlin has in another country.

There have also been concerns over a planned expansion of the embassy and the previous government was forced to draft legislation to allow it intervene in the planning laws to stop the development.

In the Dáil, the Taoiseach said yesterday: “Under the 1961 Vienna Convention, four senior officials of the Russian Embassy have been asked to leave the State – because their activities are not in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour.”

The Government did not suspend Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yuriy Filatov.

The Russian Embassy in Dublin responded by saying it “rejects such qualifications of the work of our diplomats”.

It added in a statement: “This is (an) arbitrary, groundless decision which can only deteriorate further Russian-Irish relations, already damaged by Irish participation in illegitimate EU sanctions against Russia.

“The embassy proceeds from the assumption that such a step by the Irish side will not go unanswered.”

There are currently 31 diplomatic staff known to be working in the embassy on Orwell Road.

Three other European Union member states expelled diplomats yesterday.

Belgium expelled 21 for alleged spying and posing threats to security. The Netherlands is kicking out 17 Russians while the Czech Republic gave one Russian diplomat 72 hours to leave.

Earlier in the day, Russia expelled a total of 10 diplomats from the three Baltic EU states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in retaliation for those countries expelling Russian diplomats earlier this month.

That corresponds to the number of Russian diplomats each country previously expelled.

Major offensive possible

Russia has started moving very small numbers of troops away from positions around Kyiv in a move that is more of a repositioning than a retreat or a withdrawal from the war, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"We all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine," spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing. "It does not mean that the threat to Kyiv is over."

Britain's Ministry of Defence in an intelligence update said: "It is highly likely that Russia will seek to divert combat power from the north to their offensive in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east."

The Moscow-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine may consider joining Russia once it controls all of Ukraine's Donetsk region, its leader was quoted as saying. Kyiv has said any such move would have no legal basis.

Russia calls its assault a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine. The West says it launched an unprovoked invasion.

In Ukraine's besieged seaport Mariupol, thousands of civilians may have died, the head of the United Nations human rights mission in the country said on Tuesday.

Those who remain are suffering.

"We are eight people. We have two buckets of potatoes, one bucket of onions," said Irina, an engineer, in her apartment where windows had been blasted out.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces have made advances, recapturing territory from Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv, in the northeast and in the south.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, a missile blasted a hole through the main administrative building. Authorities said at least 12 people were killed and 33 injured.

Some analysts noted that Russia's promise to reduce fighting mostly covered areas where it has been losing ground.

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said Russia's promise to curtail military operations in some areas was "probably a rotation of individual units and aims to mislead."

The Russian military accused Ukrainian forces in cities under attack of using ceasefires to restore their combat readiness and set up firing points in hospitals and schools, Interfax news agency said.

Diplomatic pressure

U.S. President Joe Biden will talk to the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, the White House said.

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. deputy national security adviser for economics, Daleep Singh, will both visit India, which has called for a ceasefire but has refused to explicitly condemn Moscow.

The U.N. food chief warned on Tuesday that the war was threatening to devastate the World Food Programme's efforts to feed some 125 million people globally because Ukraine had gone "from the breadbasket of the world to breadlines."

Proposals

Ukrainian negotiators said that under their proposals, Kyiv would agree not to join alliances or host bases of foreign troops, but would have security guaranteed in terms similar to "Article 5", the collective defence clause of the transatlantic NATO military alliance.

They named Israel and NATO members Canada, Poland and Turkey as countries that may give such guarantees. Russia, the United States, Britain, Germany and Italy could also be involved.

The proposals, which would require a referendum in Ukraine, mentioned a 15-year consultation period on the status of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.

The fate of the southeastern Donbass region, which Russia demands Ukraine cede to separatists, would be discussed by the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

Kyiv's proposals also included one that Moscow would not oppose Ukraine joining the European Union, Russia's lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said. Russia has previously opposed Ukrainian membership of the EU and especially of NATO.

Medinsky said Russia's delegation would study and present the proposals to president Putin.

To prepare a peace agreement, Medinsky later told the TASS news agency, "We still have a long way to go".