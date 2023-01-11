| 7.3°C Dublin

French police secure the area after a man with a knife wounded several people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier Expand

AP reporters

A knife attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked attack in Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot by police, the French interior minister said.

The man had attacked several people, including a police officer, with a “bladed weapon” at around 6:43am Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene.

