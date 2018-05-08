News Europe

Tuesday 8 May 2018

At least two dead in German train crash

Firefighters and rescuers work at the scene where two trains collided on late May 7, 2018 in Aichach, killing two people and Injuring several others. The Deutsche Bahn network operator said that a commuter service hit a freight train between Ingolstadt and Augsburg in Germany's southern Bavaria region. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHECHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters and rescuers work at the scene where two trains collided on late May 7, 2018 in Aichach, killing two people and Injuring several others. The Deutsche Bahn network operator said that a commuter service hit a freight train between Ingolstadt and Augsburg in Germany's southern Bavaria region. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHECHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A goods train and a passenger train collided in southern Germany on Monday, rail operator Deutsche Bahn said, and local media reported two people were killed.

Deutsche Bahn said in a statement on its website the collision took place at around 9.20 p.m. local time (1920 GMT) near the Aichach station on the line between Ingolstadt and Augsburg in Bavaria.

Deutsche Bahn and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung both reported police as saying said two people were killed and several injured.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News