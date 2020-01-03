At least one person killed and several others injured in Paris knife attack

Independent.ie

One victim has died and several others have been wounded on Friday after a knife attack in Villejuif city near Paris, a mayor in the area, Vincent Jeanbrun, told France's BFM TV.

