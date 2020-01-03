-
At least one person killed and several others injured in Paris knife attack
Independent.ie
One victim has died and several others have been wounded on Friday after a knife attack in Villejuif city near Paris, a mayor in the area, Vincent Jeanbrun, told France's BFM TV.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/at-least-one-person-killed-and-several-others-injured-in-paris-knife-attack-38831871.html?token=347107035
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/14cf4/38831875.ece/AUTOCROP/h342/-SECURITY-31.jpg?token=90624939
- Email
One victim has died and several others have been wounded on Friday after a knife attack in Villejuif city near Paris, a mayor in the area, Vincent Jeanbrun, told France's BFM TV.
The attacker was shot dead by French police, according to BFM TV. The attack took place in a public park in Villejuif.
More to follow...
Reuters