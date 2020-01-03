Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00
News Europe

Friday 3 January 2020

At least one person killed and several others injured in Paris knife attack

French police secure an area in Villejuif near Paris after police shot dead a man who tried to stab several people in a public park REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French police secure an area in Villejuif near Paris after police shot dead a man who tried to stab several people in a public park REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Matthias Blamont

One victim has died and several others have been wounded on Friday after a knife attack in Villejuif city near Paris, a mayor in the area, Vincent Jeanbrun, told France's BFM TV.

The attacker was shot dead by French police, according to BFM TV. The attack took place in a public park in Villejuif.

More to follow...

Reuters

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News