At least one person killed and several others injured in Paris knife attack
French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday after he went on the rampage with a knife in a park, killing one person and wounding two more, a prosecutor said.
The attack happened in the town of Villejuif, about 8 km south of central Paris. Police cordoned off the area around the park, and the deputy head of the French interior ministry was at the scene.
The two injured victims are being treated in nearby hospitals, Laure Beccuau, the prosecutor whose office is handling the case, told reporters. She said witnesses were being interviewed to establish what happened. She declined to disclose details about the attacker.
More to follow...
Reuters