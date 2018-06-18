News Europe

Monday 18 June 2018

At least four injured in shooting in southern Sweden - reports

Police stand next to a cordon after a shooting on a street in central Malmo, Sweden June 18, 2018. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Swedish police said there was no cause for the public to be alarmed after several people were shot in Malmo in southern Sweden, news agency TT reported.

The agency quoted unnamed police as saying four people were shot. There was no information about how seriously wounded they were.

"We have sealed off the area and are conducting interviews and will interview those who are injured if they can or are willing to speak," TT quoted Stephan Soderholm, spokesman for the police, as saying.

The shooting is not believed to be terrorist related.

