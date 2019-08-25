News Europe

Sunday 25 August 2019

At least five people killed in collision between helicopter and small plane in Majorca

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Authorities on the Spanish island of Majorca have said at least five people were killed in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane.

PA Media

