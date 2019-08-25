At least five people killed in collision between helicopter and small plane in Majorca

Independent.ie

Authorities on the Spanish island of Majorca have said at least five people were killed in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/at-least-five-people-killed-in-collision-between-helicopter-and-small-plane-in-majorca-38434606.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37547888.ece/3e851/AUTOCROP/h342/STOCK%20Breaking%20News%20Image.png