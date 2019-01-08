Heavy snowfalls have left large areas of the Austrian and Bavarian Alps paralysed, with more than 2,000 people in various villages and ski resorts left cut off from the outside world. Five people have been killed so far, and another two were still missing.

Heavy snowfalls have left large areas of the Austrian and Bavarian Alps paralysed, with more than 2,000 people in various villages and ski resorts left cut off from the outside world. Five people have been killed so far, and another two were still missing.

At least five dead and many left trapped amid Alps snow chaos

The entire Austrian ski resort of Hochkar had to be evacuated yesterday amid fears of avalanches.

Avalanche warnings are at the second-highest level across much of the Austrian and Bavarian Alps, after three feet of snow fell in 24 hours.

Two German skiers were killed in separate avalanches in Austria over the weekend.

A Slovenian skier also died after becoming trapped in deep snow, while a Swiss snowboarder was killed. Two Austrian skiers are missing. In Bavaria, a man was killed by a falling branch.

Irish Independent