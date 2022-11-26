At least eight dead in landslide on Italian island of Ischia including couple and baby

Rescuers help an injured person following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia. Reuters

At least eight people have died following a landslide caused by heavy rain on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said on Saturday.

"There are eight people dead in the Ischia landslide. Rescuers are working in difficult conditions," he said during an event in Milan.

It is understood a couple and their newborn baby are among the dead.

Buildings became engulfed in the landslide after torrential downpours on Friday and Saturday. Initially, 13 people were declared missing, and it is unclear how many people are still unaccounted for after confirmation of the eight fatalities.

The Italian fire brigade tweeted that a rainstorm that started at 4am caused flooding and landslides on the island.

"Searches are underway for any missing people" in Casamicciola Terme, one of the six small towns of Ischia, a volcanic island in the Tyrrhenian Sea about 30 km (18.64 miles)from Naples.

The fire brigade did not provide details on the number of missing people and mentioned difficulties in reaching the island with motorboats and helicopters due to bad weather.

Gianni Capuano, an official of Italy's Civil Protection, told Sky TG24 that a young child was among the missing, adding that families in danger were being evacuated.

A car was dragged into the sea and the two occupants were rescued, the fire brigade said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was in close contact with the Civil Protection minister Nello Musumeci, the Civil Protection Department and the Campania Region "to follow the evolution of the wave of bad weather that has hit Ischia".

"The government expresses its closeness to the citizens and mayors of the municipalities on the island of Ischia and thanks the rescuers engaged in the search for the missing", she said.