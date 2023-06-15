At least 78 dead and scores more missing after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Roland OliphantTelegraph.co.uk
At least 78 people drowned and hundreds are missing, after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Greece.
Latest Europe
Greece boat disaster: ‘Up to 100 children’ trapped in the hold as migrant vessel sank
Mayor gets death threats after destroying 'French Stonehenge' to make way for DIY shop
EU is to put shackles on AI to curb surveillance abuses and theft of copyrighted material
Notorious Chechen warlord is ‘missing’ after Ukraine reportedly hits his motorcade
Disease poses threat in flood-hit parts of Ukraine, health officials warn
Polish bus route to Hel cancelled following complaints
At least 78 dead and scores more missing after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Man ‘faked his death before arriving to his funeral in a helicopter’
At least 78 dead and 100 rescued as migrant boat sinks on way to Greece
‘We’ll use nuclear weapons if we’re attacked’ – Belarus
Top Stories
See the 345ac Kildare estate with 6,900 sq ft period mansion that’s guided at €3m
Tanya Sweeney: Elliot Page’s book may be full of juicy Hollywood revelations, but it’s essential reading for much more than that
Damien Duff: ‘I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful, single women over myself, the staff and players’
Sean O’Grady: Now we know why Boris the liar jumped before he was pushed
Latest NewsMore
Glenda Jackson’s most memorable performances during stellar Hollywood career
Sweny's: A look inside the Iconic pharmacy featured in James Joyce's Ulysses
Dawn Meats sells French beef stake back to joint venture partner
Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 15th June
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer
Greece boat disaster: ‘Up to 100 children’ trapped in the hold as migrant vessel sank
Wales football matches to stay free-to-air on S4C until 2028
Today's News in 90 Seconds - June 15th
EU nature restoration law narrowly survives but future of the bill remains uncertain
Garda Technical Bureau arrives at house in Raheny, Dublin