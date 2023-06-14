At least 78 dead and 100 rescued as migrant boat sinks on way to Greece

At least 78 people died when a fishing boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized and sank off the southern coast of Greece early on Wednesday (www.argolikeseidhseis.gr/AP)

Derek Gatopolous

At least 78 people have died and dozens are feared missing off the coast of southern Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank, authorities said on Wednesday.