At least 50 killed as Europe hit by flood ‘catastrophe’ after record rainfall

The scene in Altenburg, Germany, which was flooded by the Ahr river

The waters of the river Meuse were filled with debris from collapsed homes as they raced through the Belgian city of Liege yesterday .

Street signs and doors flashed past while inflatable boats overturned, watched by a handful of residents who had ignored the authorities’ pleas to seek higher ground as devastating flash floods swept through Europe, killing at least 50 people.

Police cars blocked off roads leading to the river as officials warned it was less than 1ft away from bursting its banks. In parts, it already had, with water streaming down side streets towards the city-centre.

“It’s terrible just looking at the river... and imagining what these families are going through right now,” said Cyril Prestianni, a 39-year-old paleontologist who had packed a bag to move out.

The carnage caused by the worst flooding across Europe in decades was hard to comprehend as record rainfall in western Germany and neighbouring countries left bodies swirling through the streets and dozens missing. Desperate residents were left clambering on to the rooftops of their homes to escape muddy torrents that raged through villages and towns.

German police said many of the 50 or so missing people were those who had been waiting on roofs to be rescued.

As the country faced its worst mass loss of life in years, families with missing relatives were urged to upload photos and videos to a central database to help the search or identify dead bodies.

Helicopters whirred overhead in some towns, winching those stranded to safety.

Meanwhile, tanks rolled in to clear roads of landslides and fallen trees as hundreds of soldiers helped police.

France sent helicopters to support efforts in Belgium, where four people were thought to have died.

“I’ve lived in Liege my entire life, we have had floods before, but nothing like this,” said Gerard Guissard, a 73-year-old photographer.



In the Netherlands, overflowing rivers damaged many houses in the southern province of Limburg, where several care homes were evacuated.

Meanwhile, Italy and Austria put flood rescue teams on standby for deployment through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.





Several towns and villages in western Germany were still cut off by the surrounding flood water for much of yesterday.

Huckeswagen, a village of 1,500 people, was evacuated by boat due to concerns a dam was about to burst. Police also helped 2,000 people flee from the Reinbach region due to fears the Steinbachtalsperre dam could crumble.

Hagen, a city of 180,000, declared a state of emergency after the Volme burst its banks.

Further east in the Markischer region, just south of Dortmund, two firefighters were swept away and killed near the town of Altena. Police told local media that the town “was as good as unreachable” after the floods.

“It’s a catastrophe. There are dead, missing and many people still in danger. All of our emergency services are in action round the clock and risking their own lives,” said Malu Dreyer, premier of the Rhineland-Palatinate.

Further down the Rhine, the heaviest rainfall ever measured over 24 hours caused flooding in cities including Cologne and Hagen, while in Leverkusen 400 people had to be evacuated from a hospital.

Rainwater draining into the Rhine, where shipping traffic was partly suspended, was expected to test flood defences along the river, including in Cologne and Koblenz.

North Rhine Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, was effectively shut off, as trains were cancelled and roads closed.



In Ahrweiler, near the city of Bonn, residents swept mud from their homes after the floodwaters receded.

“I had thought that water would come in here one day, but nothing like this,” Michael Ahrend said.

“This isn’t a war – it’s simply nature hitting out. Finally, we should start paying attention to it.”



The floods were Germany’s most deadly in years. Flooding in 2002 killed 21 people in eastern Germany and more than 100 across the wider central European region.

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)