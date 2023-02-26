| 7.5°C Dublin

At least 43 dead in southern Italy after migrant shipwreck – coastguard

Rescue workers patrol the sea after a deadly migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Crotone, Italy, February 26, 2023. Photo: REUTERS Expand

Rescue workers patrol the sea after a deadly migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Crotone, Italy, February 26, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Alvise Armellini

More than 43 people have died and more than 40 have survived a migrant boat shipwreck in southern Italy, the Italian coastguard said on Sunday.

The shipwreck took place near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria, the region that forms the tip of Italy's boot.

