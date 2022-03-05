At least 351 citizens confirmed dead in Ukraine as evacuations postponed and Kremlin issues statement

At least 351 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Ukraine since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, and another 707 wounded, although the true numbers are probably "considerably higher", a UN monitoring mission said.

Most of the civilian casualties were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and from missile and air strikes, monitors from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

"OHCHR believes that the real figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intensive hostilities have been going on was delayed and many reports were still pending corroboration," it said.

The mission said hundreds of civilian casualties alleged in the town of Volnovakha - where attempts were under way to open a safe evacuation corridor through encircling Russian forces - were yet to be corroborated.

Separately, authorities in Mariupol said an evacuation of civilians planned for Saturday had been postponed as Russian forces encircling the city were not respecting an agreed ceasefire.

In a statement, the city council asked residents to return to shelters in the city and wait for further information on evacuation.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that it had agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha “from 10am Moscow time”.

The vaguely worded statement did not make clear how long the routes would remain open.

The head of Ukraine’s security council, Oleksiy Danilov, had called on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women and the older adults to get away from the fighting, calling such corridors “question number one”.

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko on Saturday said there would be further agreements with Russia on establishing humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from front line communities.

"There will definitely be more agreements like this for all other territories," he said, referring to an existing evacuation plan for the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Today marks the tenth day of warfare in Ukraine as fighting continued overnight in Mariupol and Chernihiv.

The Kremlin said today that the West was behaving like a bandit by cutting economic relations over the conflict in Ukraine but that Russia was far too big to be isolated as the world was much larger than just the United States and Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the West was engaged in "economic banditry" against Russia and that Moscow would respond. He did not specify what response there would be but said it would be in line with Russian interests.

"As you understand, there must be a corresponding response to economic banditry," Peskov said.

"This does not mean Russia is isolated," Peskov said. "The world is too big for Europe and America to isolate a country, and even more so a country as big as Russia. There are many more countries in the world."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special military operation" aimed at disarming its neighbour, has triggered a barrage of sanctions and led to an exodus of big companies from the Russian market.

Peskov noted that channels for dialogue between Moscow and Washington still existed.

He said that if the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's oil and gas exports then it would give a considerable jolt to world energy markets.

Asked about a law which President Vladimir Putin signed that stiffens punishments for discrediting the Russian armed forces, Peskov said such laws had to be obeyed.

The law was introduced urgently in an extraordinary situation, he said, because Russia was facing an unprecedented information war unleashed by the West.

Foreign companies, he said, would one day return to Russia, although some would find others had taken their places.

"Russia ... has an interest in being attractive for investment. Yes, now is hardly a time when we can talk about being attractive for investment, but times change quickly," Peskov said.

"A time of surging economic growth will replace this time. And a time when these same companies will again return to the market, and will be more than interested in catching up on what they've missed out on and restoring their positions.

"In some areas, we'll really wait for them [the companies]. In other places we'll wait for them less as their places will be taken by companies from other countries."

Last night, A Russian airstrike on a rural residential area in Kyiv region killed at least seven people, including two children.

Police said the strike hit the village of Markhalivka, around 10km from the southwestern outskirts of the capital.

As Russian forces batter strategic locations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you”.

In a separate video message to antiwar protesters in several European cities, Zelenskyy continued to appeal for help. “If we fall, you will fall,” he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg earlier in the day ruled out the possibility of a no-fly zone, saying NATO planes would have to shoot down Russian aircraft.

NATO said a no-fly zone could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia. But as the United States and other NATO members send weapons for Kyiv and more than one million refugees spill through the continent, the conflict is already drawing in countries far beyond Ukraine’s borders.

In his bitter and emotional speech late Friday, Zelenskyy criticized NATO over the lack of a no-fly zone, saying it will fully untie Russia’s hands as it escalates its air attack.

“The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages,” he said, warning that “the history of Europe will remember this forever".

Russia continues to crack down on independent media reporting on the war, also blocking Facebook and Twitter, and more outlets say they are pausing their work inside the country.

Ukraine’s president was set to brief US senators on Saturday by video conference as Congress considers a request for $10bn in emergency funding for humanitarian aid and security needs.

And in a warning of a hunger crisis yet to come, the UN World Food Program says millions of people inside Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier, will need food aid “immediately".

The UN Security Council scheduled an open meeting for Monday on the worsening humanitarian situation.

The United Nations estimates that 12 million people in Ukraine and four million fleeing to neighboring countries in the coming months will need humanitarian aid.

Russian forces did not make significant progress Friday in their offensive to sever Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, which would deal a severe blow to the country's economy. There were also no changes in the north and the east, where the Russian offensive has met fierce Ukrainian resistance.

While a vast Russian armored column threatening Ukraine’s capital remained stalled outside Kyiv, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said battles involving airstrikes and artillery continued northwest of Kyiv, and the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka came under heavy fire.

He said Ukrainian forces still held the northern city of Chernihiv and the southern city of Mykolaiv. Ukrainian artillery also defended Ukraine’s biggest port city, Odesa, from repeated attempts by Russian ships, he said.

More than 840 children have been wounded in the war, and 28 have been killed, according to Ukraine’s government. A total of 331 civilians had been confirmed killed, but the true number is probably much higher, the U.N. human rights office said.

Kyiv’s central train station remained crowded with people desperate to flee the capital. “People just want to live,” one woman, Ksenia, said.

It comes after Russia’s foreign minister said that it will insist Ukraine never again poses a military risk to its powerful neighbour.

Earlier this week, Sergei Lavrov said it will be left up to Ukrainians to choose what government they should have.

He also voiced his regret for the civilian casualties caused by Russia's invasion and bombardment of Ukraine, which started last week.

He insisted the Russian military is using only precision weapons against military targets.

He tacitly acknowledged some Russian strikes could have killed civilians, however, saying "any military action is fraught with casualties, and not just among the military but also civilians".

The British Ministry of Defence this morning shared an intelligence update reporting that Russian air and military strikes has fallen in the last 24 hours.

"The overall rate of Russian air and artillery strikes observed over the past 24 hours has been lower than in previous days,” it said.

"Ukraine continues to hold the key cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol. There have been reports of street fighting in Sumy.

"It is highly likely that all four cities are encircled by Russian forces.

"Russian forces are probably advancing on the southern port city of Mykolaiv. There is a realistic possibility that some forces will attempt to circumvent the city to prioritise progression towards Odesa.”

