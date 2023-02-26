| 7.2°C Dublin

breaking At least 33 dead in southern Italy after migrant shipwreck – reports

Rescue workers patrol the sea after a deadly migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Crotone, Italy, February 26, 2023. Photo: REUTERS Expand

Alvise Armellini

At least 33 people have died after a migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Italy's Calabria region, ANSA and other Italian news agencies reported on Sunday.

Some 27 bodies were found washed up on the shores of Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone, ANSA said, adding that more bodies were spotted in the water.

