At least 25 people injured in building explosion in German city of Wuppertal

Police say the explosion rocked the several-story building shortly before midnight on Saturday with a large noise, scaring people in surrounding homes so much they ran out into the street in a panic.

Fire broke out in several different parts of the house and firefighters had trouble dousing the flames because parts of the building kept collapsing.

They were able to rescue four severely injured people from inside the building. Another 21 people were slightly injured and treated by emergency staff at the scene.