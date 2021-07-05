At least 180 test positive for Covid after attending Dutch nightclub that required negative test 

AT least 180 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a nightclub in the Netherlands that required attendees to provide a negative test result or proof of vaccination for entry.

There were approximately 650 people at the event, which was in a ski-themed Aspen Valley nightclub in Enschede town centre on Saturday, June 26.

This has led to the country receiving criticism for its “test for entry” system as its local health authority has said the number of cases among those at the nightclub could rise further.

Those at the event did not have to wear face masks or adhere to social distancing guidelines, once they provided proof of a negative Covid-19 test result or showed certification of their vaccination.

However, it has been reported that the tests used at the event were free rapid antigen tests, which have a higher rate of false negatives in comparison to PCR tests.

“We do not yet know exactly how many infections there are, but we call on everyone who has been there to be tested,” local health board spokesman Reinier van Broekhoven told broadcaster RTV Oost.

“The source and contact trace is now in full swing. We are also investigating how this could have happened. It is still too early to say anything about it.”

Tim Boxem (20), who attended the event, told local newspaper Tubantia that nine out of his 18 friends who were at the nightclub have tested positive for Covid-19.

A representative of the nightclub, Tommy de Groot, told Tubantia that they did everything in their power to get visitors inside safely.

However, he added: “Something that does bother me is that customers can do their test 40 hours in advance.

“So someone gets tested on Friday afternoon, goes to football practice, has a beer with friends and then comes to us 33 contacts later.”

On June 26, the Netherlands dropped requirements for face masks to be mandatory indoors.

It also brought in a rule that once businesses checked for certificates showing a negative test result or vaccination, they are exempt from customers needing to maintain a 1.5-metre distance from one another.