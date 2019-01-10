Temperatures in Greece have hit record lows as deadly winter weather continues to pummel Europe.

At least 14 killed in cold snap as heavy snow sweeps Europe

At least 14 weather-related deaths have been reported across the continent over the past week.

Northern Greece saw an all-time low of -23C on Tuesday which was recorded in the town of Florina, disrupting roads, rail and bus services.

Heavy rain and snow was also reported on the island of Cyprus, which is more used to protracted periods of drought.

In Austria, authorities have issued the highest avalanche warning for several regions. A teacher (62) was killed while skiing in the Alps after he fell and was buried in a snow bank in Mariazeller Buergeralpe.

Forecasters reported "enormous" amounts of snow in Pizzoferrato, southern Italy, while more than 350 residents in Bavaria were snowed in.

Irish Independent