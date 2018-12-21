At least 13 people were killed in an explosion in a Czech coal mine, officials confirmed this morning.

At least 13 people killed in explosion at Czech mine

The methane explosion happened on Thursday evening at the CSM mine in Karvina city, which is about 300km east of Prague.

The state-run OKD company said that eleven of the miners who died in the explosion were Polish and the other two were Czech.

OKD managing director Boleslav Kowalczyk confirmed that the search of the scene had to be called off.

"Unfortunately, we have reached a point where it was impossible to move forward, because there was a fire raging and zero visibility," he said.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is due to travel to the scene of the explosion this morning, alongside Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Mr Babis tweeted: "The blast at the CSM mine is a huge tragedy."

