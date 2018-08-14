A motorway bridge has collapsed over the northern Italian port city of Genoa in what the transport minister said was likely to be "an immense tragedy".

A motorway bridge has collapsed over the northern Italian port city of Genoa in what the transport minister said was likely to be "an immense tragedy".

At least 11 people confirmed dead as bridge collapses on motorway in northern Italy

The head of the local ambulance service said there were "dozens of dead", Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

Rescues work among the debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)

One person has so far been pulled alive from the rubble.

The local fire brigade said also victims were likely after the bridge collapsed at around 11:30am local time during torrential rainfall.

Rescues work among the debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)

Italian television showed images of the collapsed bridge, which was built on the A10 toll motorway in the 1960s. Restructuring work on the bridge was carried out in 2016.

An witness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an "apocalyptic scene".

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy"

Online Editors