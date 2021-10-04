| 12.8°C Dublin

Astronaut Barbie jets off on zero gravity flight

A Barbie doll version of an Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Picture: Reuters Expand
Astronaut Samantha Cristoferetti holding her Barbie doll. Picture: Reuters Expand

Close

A Barbie doll version of an Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Picture: Reuters

A Barbie doll version of an Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Picture: Reuters

Astronaut Samantha Cristoferetti holding her Barbie doll. Picture: Reuters

Astronaut Samantha Cristoferetti holding her Barbie doll. Picture: Reuters

/

A Barbie doll version of an Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Picture: Reuters

Marie-Louise Gumuchian

A Barbie doll version of an Italian astronaut has jetted off on a zero-gravity flight with the aim of inspiring young girls to consider a career in space and science, technology, maths and engineering (Stem).

Marking the October 4-10 World Space Week, which this year celebrates women in space, toy maker Mattel has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Samantha Cristoforetti, who is currently in training for her next mission to the International Space Station next April.

As part of the project, Cristoforetti's lookalike doll mirrored the preparation an astronaut needs to do before heading off to space, by travelling and floating on a zero-gravity flight from an ESA base in Germany.

"The mini Samantha doll has already been on a parabolic flight so she already has some experience with weightlessness," Cristoforetti (44) said.

"I really hope that by showing that we can create some excitement for especially young girls ... maybe ... those images will kindle a sparkle of passion in some girl's heart and that would be incredible."

As part of the project, Barbie is sharing educational resources on space on its website and proceeds from the new Samantha Cristoforetti Barbie doll, previously a one-of-a-kind toy, will be donated to the Women In Aerospace organisation towards a PhD student bursary.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy