Assange secretly fathered two sons in embassy

Family:Stella Moris,the partner of Julian Assange with their sons Gabriel and Max. Photo credit should read: Juan Luis Passarelli/PA Wire

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange secretly fathered two children while he was holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London fighting extradition.

South African lawyer Stella Moris (37) revealed in an interview yesterday that she has been engaged to Mr Assange since 2017.

The couple have two sons, one-year-old Max and three-year-old Gabriel, both conceived while Mr Assange was in the embassy.

The newspaper interview showed pictures of Mr Assange with a baby, identified as the older son, who it said had been smuggled into the embassy to meet him.

Both of the children have British citizenship.

Australian-born Mr Assange, who watched the births of both boys on a video link, was dragged out of the embassy last year after a seven-year stand-off.

He is now jailed in Britain fighting extradition to the United States on computer hacking and espionage charges.

His supporters say the US case against him, due in court on May 18, is political and he cannot receive a fair trial.

Ms Moris said she had chosen to speak out now because she was worried about his susceptibility to the coronavirus in jail.

"I love Julian deeply and I am looking forward to marrying him," she said.

"I have discovered that love makes the most intolerable circumstances seem bearable but this is different - I am now terrified I will not see him alive again."

In a video on YouTube, Ms Moris said she met Mr Assange in 2011 when she helped out legal team and they got together in 2015.

She said in a statement last month in support of Assange's bail application that she had gone "to great lengths to shelter our children from the climate that surrounds him."

Irish Independent